揭神秘廢棄城堡故事？台版迪士尼就在新竹！｜Wander among Taiwan ‘Disneyland’ in Hshinchu!

【看CP學英文】多數人心目中可能都有個「王子公主」的童話故事夢吧？半山腰上的尖塔造型城堡位於新竹關西造型夢幻，媲美迪士尼城堡，絕對能一圓你的童話夢！

Still looking for your “Prince Charming” or Princess? Then head to the castle situated halfway up the mountain in Guanxi, Hsinchu to realize your dream with a fairy tale backdrop!

佛陀世界｜Buddha World

佛陀世界的前身是童話世界遊樂園，幾十年前倒閉後，所幸由佛陀世界協會接收管理，才能讓現在的我們一睹奇幻城堡的身影。

Buddha World used to be an amusement park, but after its closure decades ago, this dream-like place was taken over by the World Buddha Association, giving you the opportunity to take a glimpse into the elegant and alluring castle.

佛陀世界地勢較高，可將石門水庫全景收入眼底，視野非常好。順著階梯行走，很快便能抵達城堡。藍白色的城堡外觀斑駁，高聳入雲，霎時間給人置身歐洲中古世界的錯覺。

Situated on higher ground, Buddha World is a remarkable spot to admire the entire Shihmen Reservoir. Walking along the stairs, you’ll soon arrive at the castle.

Mottled and cloud-capped, the castle is so medieval, visitors will feel as if they were transported back a thousand years.

園區也留下多處世界遊樂園的遺跡，想必這座樂園也曾蔚為風潮吧，荒廢的建築及造景也留給人們無限想像。

There are also vestiges of the amusement park, so visitors can explore it to their hearts’ content. The abandoned amusement park and its past history have been left up to the people’s imagination to reignite its past spark.

地址｜How to get there ：新竹縣關西鎮大竹坑23號｜No. 23, Dazhukeng, Guanxi Township, Hsinchu County