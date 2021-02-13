Wander among Taiwan ‘Disneyland’ in Hshinchu!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Still looking for your “Prince Charming” or Princess? Then head to the castle situated halfway up the mountain in Guanxi, Hsinchu to realize your dream with a fairy tale backdrop!

Buddha World

Buddha World used to be an amusement park, but after its closure decades ago, this dream-like place was taken over by the World Buddha Association, giving you the opportunity to take a glimpse into the elegant and alluring castle.

Situated on higher ground, Buddha World is a remarkable spot to admire the entire Shihmen Reservoir. Walking along the stairs, you’ll soon arrive at the castle.

Mottled and cloud-capped, the castle is so medieval, visitors will feel as if they were transported back a thousand years.

There are also vestiges of the amusement park, so visitors can explore it to their hearts’ content. The abandoned amusement park and its past history have been left up to the people’s imagination to reignite its past spark.

How to get there: No. 23, Dazhukeng, Guanxi Township, Hsinchu County