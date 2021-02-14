彰化「雙心池塘」景點爆紅　網美揭最佳打卡時機！| How to take #Instaworthy photos of ‘Twin Hearts Pond’ in Changhua

【看CP學英文】彰化向來以花海聞名，花朵艷麗盛開時總能吸引大批觀光客前來賞花。今天要介紹的點非常特別，是一個不必到離島、在陸地上也能欣賞「雙心石滬」的絕佳地點！

Changhua is known for its sea of flowers that constantly attracts a large number of tourists.

Today, we would like to introduce a unique spot to you, a place where you can admire the beauty of “twin-hearts stone weir” without traveling to Penghu.

雙心池塘｜Twin Hearts Pond

彰化大村鄉的平和社區大片綠油油稻田中，有一處極具巧思的景點，那就是「雙心池塘」了！由社區志工及農田主人精心打造，將池塘砌成愛心形狀，仿似澎湖的雙心石滬，十分吸睛。

Among the vast, green paddy fields in Dacun Township, Changhua County, the “Twin Hearts Pond” stands out with its innovative design.

The pond was meticulously built by community volunteers and the owner of the rice field into the shape of hearts, resembling the “Twin-hearts stone weir” in Penghu.

雙心池塘一年四季也展現出不同的風貌，由於池中栽種了許多蓮花，每到蓮花盛開之際，雙心池塘則搖身一變，成為立體的3D雙心。因此，若是想拍出最經典的池塘樣貌，建議等蓮花季過後再前往！

Twin Hearts Pond takes on different styles throughout the four seasons.

Since the pond is covered with lotus flowers, the pond transforms into a 3D double-heart shape during the blooming season.

Thus, if you would like to shoot the most iconic photo of the pond with water itself, it is recommended that you come around the July-August full blossom.

池塘邊的碧綠草地鬆軟如毛毯一般，令人忍不住童心爆棚，立刻躺下感受大自然的溫度。田園的靜謐和純樸的景緻有種魔力，彷彿能吸走所有負面情緒，反璞歸真，讓人流連忘返。

The green lawn beside the pond is also extremely dense and soft, rendering it impossible for you not to lie down and observe nature in the most relaxed position.

The tranquility and simplicity of this “heaven on earth” possesses the magical power to eliminate negative emotions and empower you for a new day.

地址｜How to get there ：彰化縣大村鄉｜Dacun Township, Changhua County