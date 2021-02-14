How to take #Instaworthy photos of ‘Twin Hearts Pond’ in Changhua

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Changhua is known for its sea of flowers that constantly attracts a large number of tourists.

Today, we would like to introduce a unique spot to you, a place where you can admire the beauty of “twin-hearts stone weir” without traveling to Penghu.

Twin Hearts Pond

Among the vast, green paddy fields in Dacun Township, Changhua County, the “Twin Hearts Pond” stands out with its innovative design.

The pond was meticulously built by community volunteers and the owner of the rice field into the shape of hearts, resembling the “Twin-hearts stone weir” in Penghu.

Twin Hearts Pond takes on different styles throughout the four seasons.

Since the pond is covered with lotus flowers, the pond transforms into a 3D double-heart shape during the blooming season.

Thus, if you would like to shoot the most iconic photo of the pond with water itself, it is recommended that you come around the July-August full blossom.

The green lawn beside the pond is also extremely dense and soft, rendering it impossible for you not to lie down and observe nature in the most relaxed position.

The tranquility and simplicity of this “heaven on earth” possesses the magical power to eliminate negative emotions and empower you for a new day.

How to get there ：Dacun Township, Changhua County