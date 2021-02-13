Cunningham's 15 lead No. 23 Oklahoma St. past Kansas St.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 15 points to help No. 23 Oklahoma State defeat Kansas State 67-60 on Saturday.

Rondel Walker scored 10 points in his first start of the season and Bryce Williams added 10 for the Cowboys (13-6, 6-6 Big 12).

Antonio Gordon scored 15 points and Nijel Pack added 14 for Kansas State (5-17, 1-12), which lost its 12th in a row. The Wildcats haven’t won since Dec. 29.

Cunningham rewarded fans who braved temperatures that hovered around 10 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-12 Celsius). From halfcourt, he hit a streaking Williams with a perfect bounce pass between two Kansas State defenders. Williams finished with a layup to give the Cowboys a 19-12 lead.

Minutes later, Oklahoma State got loose on a fast break, and Walker lobbed to Cunningham, whose one-handed throwdown over Kansas State’s Rudi Williams gave Oklahoma State a 24-14 edge.

Those plays sparked the Cowboys and helped them take a 35-19 lead at the break. Oklahoma State held Kansas State to 25% shooting in the first half.

Kansas State made a push early in the second half. A 3-pointer by Pack cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 41-35, and a dunk by Kaosi Ezeagu made it a four-point game.

Cunningham answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 7-2 run that put the Cowboys back in control.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats lost 80-77 to No. 13 Texas on Tuesday and outscored Oklahoma State 41-32 in the second half on Saturday. They are showing signs of improvement.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys were dominant defensively in the first half, but they allowed the Wildcats to shoot 55% after the break. Oklahoma State will need to close better to make noise in March.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts Kansas on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State hosts Iowa State on Tuesday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.