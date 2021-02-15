西藏五彩風馬旗在苗栗！網友驚艷：「太震撼！」| Tibetan prayer flags spread good fortune to faraway places

【看CP學英文】老外來台必看景點百百種，其中一定包括具中華文化的廟宇，不論是道教和佛教的寺廟，背後多元且複雜的分支皆讓外國人十分感興趣。這篇文章所介紹台灣桑耶寺藏身於苗栗後龍，外觀獨特壯觀，就連台灣人也會深深被吸引！

One of the must-visit spots for foreigners traveling to Taiwan is temples symbolizing China’s long history and rich culture. Taiwanese temples are mainly dedicated to Taoist, Buddhist or Confucian beliefs. Located in Houlong, Miaoli, Taiwan Samye Temple is exceptionally unique because of its magnificent external appearance.

「台灣桑耶寺」為台灣第一座藏傳佛教的桑耶寺，是莊嚴的宗教聖地。此建築依照西藏桑耶寺的設計原理所建，並且融合了漢、印、藏三種元素。建築外觀以白色為主體，搭配七彩的顏色，非常繽紛，也充滿神祕的異國色彩。

A solemn religious sanctuary, Taiwan Samye Temple is the first Tibetan Buddhist temple in Taiwan.

Incorporating the elements of Chinese, Indian and Tibetan, the Temple was constructed in alignment with the Tibetan Samye Temple’s design. The building’s exterior is mainly white with other colors as decoration, giving off an exotic sense.

其中，最令人驚豔的是「風馬旗」。五色經幡旗幟在西藏隨處可見，象徵神聖的意涵，也代表滿滿的祝福可隨風馬傳遞至遠方。

The prayer flags come in five colors and are arranged in a specific order: blue, white, red, green and yellow. The Tibetans believe the wind will blow the prayers and mantras to spread good will and compassion to all-pervading space.

懸掛風馬旗時有固定順序，由高而下分別是藍、白、紅、綠、黃。藍天白雲完美襯托出風馬旗，看著旗子隨風起舞，心不禁寧靜許多，或許這就是宗教的力量吧，療癒心靈撫慰人心。

The clear blue sky perfectly complements the colorful prayer flags. Billowing in the wind, prayer flags seem to have a healing effect. Perhaps, this is the mystery and power of religion.

由於台灣桑耶寺是莊嚴的修行場所，參觀時請留意言行舉止，也要避免穿著過於暴露的衣服，褲裙長度須超過小腿肚喔！

Given that Taiwan Samye Temple is a solemn place for worship, be mindful of your behavior when you visit. Revealing clothes and bottom above calves are strictly prohibited.

地址｜How to get there: 苗栗縣後龍鎮龍坑里埔仔頂60-2號｜No. 60-2, Puzaiding, Houlong Township, Miaoli County | 電話｜Phone: 03-772-7116