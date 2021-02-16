最療癒農場在台南！「粉紫瀑布」如闖童話世界｜Discover Tainan’s magical, #Instaworthy spot in Dakeng Farm!

【看CP學英文】防範新冠肺炎疫情除了應避開人潮壅擠場所外，也需要鍛鍊身體。在這非常時期，還在擔心過年沒地方可玩嗎？在大坑休閒農場，遊客可觀賞動物、體驗體能訓練設施、泡湯、拍照，農場應有盡有！

Aside from social distancing, you need to stay fit and healthy to stay coronavirus-free.

If you have no plans for the Lunar New Year’s break, Dakeng Leisure Farm, a place which displays animals, provides physical training facilities and a spa, makes it a great place to visit!

大坑休閒農場｜Dakeng Leisure Farm

大坑休閒農場是個由三大同堂經營的農場，現在由蔡家三位姊妹掌管，姊妹們致力於美化農場，因此園區內處處可見她們的巧思！

Dakeng Leisure Farm is run by the Tsai family of three generations. Now the Tsai sisters are in charge of the family business. They have put in much effort to the design of the farm, rendering the farm charming and gorgeous.

農場中有許多小動物，牠們都會以最卡哇依的一面迎接遊客的到來，遊客更能近距離和動物們互動。其中，農場中最吸引人的角落便是夢幻的紫藤花瀑布。大量粉紫色的花由上垂降下，猶如瀑布般，十分壯觀浪漫！

Home to many adorable animals, the farm allows tourists to interact with the animals up close. One of the most glamorous spots on the farm is the “Wisteria Waterfall.”

來到大坑休閒農場，也絕對別錯過環山步道觀景樓，可從高處360環視山巒的壯闊美景。熱愛戶外挑戰的遊客更可到體能訓練場體驗高空滑車、繩索吊橋等。

When you pay a visit to the Dakeng Leisure Farm, don’t miss out on the mountain trail observation deck, where you can enjoy a panoramic view of the surroundings.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the farm is also equipped with physical training facilities such as zip wire and rope bridge.

玩累了還能到山泉SPA水癒療場和溫泉放鬆疲憊的身軀，由此可見，農場的規劃可說是相當貼心呢！

After the outdoor adventures, a spa and hot springs are at your service. The Dakeng Leisure Farm is very well-designed and a place worth visiting!

地址｜How to get there: 台南市新化區大坑里82號| No. 82, Dakeng Village Xinhua Dist., Tainan City 電話｜Phone: 06-594-1555