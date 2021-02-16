重現台南人一甲子的回憶！戲院「戎館」復刻再現！ | Yebisu Kan recreates memories of Tainan people

【看CP學英文】全台歷史最悠久的都市—台南，又多了一個值得人們細細品味的懷舊文青景點了！坐落在熱鬧的國華街附近，戎館擬仿1930年代的繁景，古都風華再現。

The island’s oldest city, Tainan, owns another nostalgic cultural attraction worth visiting! Located near the hustling and bustling Guohua Street , Yebisu Kan replicates the glamour era of the 1930s.

建造於1934年的戎館為日治時期台南的四大戲院。「戎」字代表「戎神(惠比壽神)」，是日本傳統七福神之一，能夠保佑漁業豐收、財富滿貫。

Built in 1934, Yebisu Kan was one of the four major theaters in Tainan during the Japanese colonial era. The word “Yebisu” is short for the “Ebisu God,” one of the Seven God of luck in Japan. Ebisu God symbolizes not only sailing safety and rich harvest but also prosperity.

戎館於1945年光復後改名為「赤崁戲院」，直到1961年才息影，伴隨台南人一起度過半世紀的時光。

Yebisu Kan later changed its name to “Chikan Theater” after Taiwan’s restoration and continued to display movies until 1961.

在黑橋牌斥資近3000萬台幣、花費兩年時間重建，終於讓戎館在2021年年初風光再現！在保有舊時建築格局，融合新舊建築手法，為古建築重新賦予新生命，期盼戎館能再度為古都注入新能量。

Taking two years of time with a cost of NT$30 million, Yebisu Kan was finally reopened via Black Bridge Foods’ support.

During Yebisu Kan’s reconstruction, the architects retained its layout and renovated the building by integrating the old and new architectural techniques. It is hoped that Yebisu Kan would inject new energy to Tainan, the ancient capital of Taiwan.

大門入口的復古售票亭復刻出當年戎館的風貌，而館內部也延續當年的規劃，一樓維持商場形式，現在更是許多知名品牌進駐；二樓則仿照小型電影院設計，可舉行藝文活動。

The vintage ticket booth at the entrance is a replica of the layout of old Yebisu Kan. The first-floor functions as a bazaar, which is true to the past. You can now purchase all kinds of goods produced by renowned brands on the first floor of the building. There’s a small movie theater for art activities.

喜歡懷舊復古風的朋友們，千萬別錯過戎館了，在這裡，您可盡情享用美食，並同時沐浴在1930年代的璀璨風華中！

For those who are fond of the retro-styled buildings, don’t miss out on Yebisu Kan, a place where you can enjoy delicacies and time-traveling back to the 1930s!

地址｜How to get there ：台南市中西區中正路220號｜No. 220, Zhongzheng Rd., West Central Dist., Tainan City | 電話｜Phone: 06-229-5248