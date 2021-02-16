Discover Tainan’s magical, #Instaworthy spot in Dakeng Farm!

TAIPEI (The China Post) —Aside from social distancing, you need to stay fit and healthy to stay coronavirus-free.

If you have no plans for the Lunar New Year’s break, Dakeng Leisure Farm, a place which displays animals, provides physical training facilities and a spa, makes it a great place to visit!

Dakeng Leisure Farm

Dakeng Leisure Farm is run by the Tsai family of three generations. Now the Tsai sisters are in charge of the family business. They have put in much effort to the design of the farm, rendering the farm charming and gorgeous.

Home to many adorable animals, the farm allows tourists to interact with the animals up close. One of the most glamorous spots on the farm is the “Wisteria Waterfall.”

When you pay a visit to the Dakeng Leisure Farm, don’t miss out on the mountain trail observation deck, where you can enjoy a panoramic view of the surroundings.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the farm is also equipped with physical training facilities such as zip wire and rope bridge.

After the outdoor adventures, a spa and hot springs are at your service. The Dakeng Leisure Farm is very well-designed and a place worth visiting!

How to get there: No. 82, Dakeng Village Xinhua Dist., Tainan City

Phone: 06-594-1555