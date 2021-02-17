Taiwanese may be set to travel abroad next CNY: Health Minister

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Tuesday that Taiwanese can expect to travel abroad for next year’s Chinese New Year holiday.

The announcement followed four consecutive days where no new cases, imported or local, were reported in Taiwan during the holidays.

Chen added that the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) is also currently filling out COVAX-related forms, and is expectant that the vaccine will be distributed as soon as the paperwork is completed.

With the vaccine, Taiwan will soon be ready to open its borders, which is sure to provide some relief to the aviation and tourism sectors, Chen said.

The vaccine will lead to less strict border control which in turn means Taiwanese can soon travel abroad, hopefully as soon as the Lunar New Year holidays in 2022, Chen continued.

In addition, Chen expressed hopes that Taiwan can maintain its “zero-cases” streak, as the most recent was between Aug. 23 to 28 2020, where no new cases were reported for six consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the Taoyuan General Hospital is also set to re-open on Feb. 19 following its recent virus outbreak, the CECC said.