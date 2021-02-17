President Tsai calls for adding word ‘TAIWAN’ on coast guard ships

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has asked the Coast Guard Administration (CGA, 海巡署) to paint the word “TAIWAN” on coast guard ships to strengthen their distinction with other vessels from mainland China, Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) unveiled on Wednesday.

The spokesperson, who made the comment on Facebook, explained that the president made her mind while attending the launching ceremony of the Anping Ship on Dec. 11, 2020, in Kaohsiung.

Before leaving, she suggested painting the word “TAIWAN” on coast guard ships to enable coast guard personnel to clearly identify themselves while enforcing regulations.

With regards to guarding the sea and borders, Chang pointed out that the coast guards are at the frontline, preceding the navy.

In addition to patrolling certain areas, they also need to carry out maritime rescue, as well as public security work such as investigating smuggling activities and cracking down on crimes, Chang continued.

Chang emphasized that there are about 300,000 ships from various countries passing through the Taiwan Strait each year.

Following China’s new law in February 2020 which allowed it to fire at foreign individuals or organizations at sea when they deem it illegally infringing on their territory, the workload of coast guards of neighboring countries has become even more intense, Chang argued.

Chang concluded that the word “TAIWAN” is mainly meant for helping the coast guard ships have clearer identification and safer law enforcement, emphasizing that it has always been the Taiwan government’s position to avoid provoking or giving in to outside pressure.