Taiwan confirms one imported case, tally at 938

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported no local infections but one more imported COVID-19 case on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 938.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), case 939 is a Taiwanese woman in her fifties who had been living in the U.S. for some time.

She reportedly experienced discomfort in her throat on Oct. 17 while in the U.S. last year and tested positive for the virus in the U.S. on Oct. 21.

After submitting to home quarantine, she was tested again on Nov. 14 and Nov. 18, with both test results coming up negative.

She traveled to Taiwan to visit family on Nov. 27 and was placed under quarantine upon arrival.

As she was preparing to leave Taiwan, she acquired another test on Feb. 15 and the infection was confirmed today.

She is currently asymptomatic, and the CECC has tracked down 12 possible contacts, among which 7 are family members and are under quarantine.

As of press time, 938 cases have been confirmed so far, including 822 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 9 people died, 879 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.