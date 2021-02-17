老外參與自助餐猜價挑戰　結帳總價讓他狂喊：太扯！ | YouTuber shocked at price of lunchbox at Taiwanese buffet restaurant

【看CP學英文】自助餐方便且快速，又能挑選自己喜歡的菜色，所以是許多人三餐的選擇，但自助餐店沒有價目表，有些甚至是店員隨意目測價格，所以不少人表示自助餐價格是「台灣最大未解之謎」。Youtube頻道「臺灣尋奇」找來了來自非洲的黑龍，到自助餐店隨機夾幾道菜，並猜測最後價位，結果令他跌破眼鏡，讓他直喊太扯！

Buffet restaurants in Taiwan are fast and convenient, allowing you to choose your favorite food at an affordable price.

Local buffet restaurants do not have a set price listing though, meaning that clerks usually visually inspect the price at will, leading many to argue that buffet prices are “the biggest unsolved mystery in Taiwan”.

YouTube channel “Taiwan Hsun Chi,” which roughly translates as “Taiwan seeking oddities” (台灣尋奇) recently invited a native from Africa, to visit a local buffet restaurant and randomly pick up several dishes, before guessing the final price of the lunchbox.

影片中黑龍跟導演打賭，誰猜的價格最接近，那一餐就誰請客，非常有把握的黑龍，按照以往自己吃過自助餐的經驗，目測手上的菜餚大概花費約新台幣120塊左右，但實際上卻要花費220元。有趣的是，原本他認為在家鄉最便宜的魚，竟是自助餐常見的昂貴項目。

In the video, the YouTuber, nicknamed “Black Dragon,” made a bet with the director that whoever guessed the closest price would treat the other to the meal.

Black Dragon, who was very sure of his guess because of his previous experience, visually estimated that his meal would cost about NT$120, but in fact, it cost around NT$220.

Interestingly, the fish that he thought was the cheapest in his hometown was actually more expensive in Taiwan.

網友們也紛紛留言表示「這算法真的連台灣人都搞不懂」、「一切都是看自助餐店員的心情！」、「而且第二天夾一樣的菜，感覺價格也不一樣！」，台灣自助餐計價公式，迄今仍然是一個未解之謎。

Social media users also commented that “not even Taiwanese understand the algorithm of the buffet” and “everything depends on the mood of buffet clerks!”

One even claimed that they chose the same dishes the next day, only to find that the price was totally different.

In the end, most commented that the “Taiwan buffet pricing algorithm is still an unsolved mystery.”