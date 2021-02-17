Taiwanese internet celebrity to hold ‘Me Too’ sexual harassment exhibition

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Model and internet celebrity Ili Cheng (鄭家純) announced plans to hold a “No.38 Tree Hole” (38號樹洞) sexual harassment/sexual assault true-story collection project to exhibit the stories of the victims on Monday.

The 27-year-old, who is nicknamed Ji Pai Mei (Chicken Cutlet Girl) revealed the plans following her recent allegations against Taiwanese singer Weng Li-you (翁立友), claiming she was sexually harassed by him.

She emphasized that “the venue and scale of the exhibition will be decided according to the total number of letters received in the upcoming three weeks.”

The exhibition will be free of charge and there will be no fundraising in the preparatory process, she continued, adding that the exhibition will not be organized in cooperation with any group, foundation or politician.

Cheng revealed that she never thought she would receive so many stories from victims, and said her two goals for the event is to help the victims as well as let more people understand that sexual harassment and sexual assault happens more often than commonly thought.

She hoped that through writing their experiences, the victims can find some release and added that some even wrote directly to her as a therapeutic exercise and asked not to have the letter forwarded.

However, Cheng said she found that internet trolls continue to bash victims even though stories were submitted anonymously.

This has led her to worry that it would hurt those who have mustered the courage to come forward with their stories.

Cheng decided to invite victims of sexual harassment to write down stories of sexual harassment and sexual assault, and mail them to Mailbox No.38 of Dihua Street Post Office in Taipei. The deadline of acceptance is March 8, 2021.

“100 letters are 100 testimonies. It is not only your true voice, but also has historical significance. We will write down the history of Taiwan’s ‘Me Too’ together. ”