YouTuber shocked at price of lunchbox at Taiwan buffet restaurant

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Buffet restaurants in Taiwan are fast and convenient, allowing you to choose your favorite food at an affordable price.

Local buffet restaurants do not have a set price listing though, meaning that clerks usually visually inspect the price at will, leading many to argue that buffet prices are “the biggest unsolved mystery in Taiwan.”

YouTube channel “Taiwan Hsun Chi,” which roughly translates as “Taiwan Seeking Oddities” (台灣尋奇) recently invited a native from Africa, to visit a local buffet restaurant and randomly pick up several dishes, before guessing the final price of the lunchbox.

In the video, the YouTuber, nicknamed “Black Dragon,” made a bet with the director that whoever guessed the closest price would treat the other to the meal.

Black Dragon, who was very sure of his guess because of his previous experience, visually estimated that his meal would cost about NT$120, but in fact, it cost around NT$220.

Interestingly, the fish that he thought was the cheapest in his hometown was actually more expensive in Taiwan.

Social media users also commented that “not even Taiwanese understand the algorithm of the buffet” and “everything depends on the mood of buffet clerks!”

One even claimed that they chose the same dishes the next day, only to find that the price was totally different.

In the end, most commented that the “Taiwan buffet pricing algorithm is still an unsolved mystery.”