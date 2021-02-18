5 million vaccine purchase fell through to outside interference: Taiwan Health Minister

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) revealed on a radio show on Wednesday that due to interference from “outside sources,” the 5 million vaccines that were in talks with BioNTech (BNT) have gone back to square one.

According to Chen, revealing too much about the vaccine could invite more interference.

When asked by the show’s host whether he was talking about forces from China, Chen responded that there are “many possibilities.”

“We had already written each other’s press releases,” when the deal was called off, Chen said. “Maybe someone didn’t want Taiwan to be too happy,” he added.

Chen went on to say that Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, a Chinese company that is BNT’s agent for the COVID-19 vaccine in certain east Asian regions, may have been merely protecting their own “financial relations” and vowed to proceed in securing vaccines more carefully in the future.