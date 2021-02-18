No. 17 USC beats Arizona State 89-71 behind Mobley brothers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evan Mobley had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and No. 17 Southern California beat Arizona State 89-71 on Wednesday night to stay atop the Pac-12.

Isaiah Mobley added 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Tahj Eaddy had 18 points for the Trojans, who improved to 18-3 to start a season for the first time since 1973-74. They’re 12-2 in the league and have won 13 of 14 overall.

Pac-12 scoring leader Remy Martin scored 30 points — three off his career high — for Arizona State (7-10, 4-7). Kimani Lawrence added 12 points and Jalen Graham had 10 before fouling out.

The Mobley brothers dominated the first 10 minutes of the second half, helping USC stretch a two-point halftime lead into its first double-digit advantage of the game.

They combined to outscore Arizona State 18-10 on their own, extending the lead to 64-54. Evan Mobley sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key, then stole the ball from Martin and outsprinted John Olmstead down the floor for a rim-rattling dunk.

Isaiah Mobley wasn’t to be outdone by his freshman brother. He scored five straight points. With two defenders converging on Evan, he passed to Isaiah, who dunked and got fouled. Evan Mobley dunked again with Graham on his back and then he passed to Isaiah inside for a basket that finished off the brothers’ scoring binge.

Even when the Sun Devils managed to tie up the Mobleys, they passed to teammates who got the job done. Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Drew Peterson hit three consecutive 3-pointers that pushed the Trojans’ lead to 73-62.

The Mobleys engineered another offensive burst in the game’s closing minutes. They combined for eight straight points, highlighted by Evan’s one-handed jam after ducking around two defenders. Eaddy’s 3-pointer capped the 11-2 run that extended USC’s lead to 87-69.

The Sun Devils were held to a pair of free throws over the game’s last several minutes.

Martin scored 15 points in the first half, and the Sun Devils trailed 46-44 at the break.

The Trojans made 17 of 21 shots to open the game, highlighted by a pair of 7-0 runs.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils hung with USC in the first half but couldn’t overcome the Mobley brothers’ power and their own foul trouble. The previous 11 meetings between the teams were decided by 10 points or less.

USC: The Trojans swept the Sun Devils for the first time since 2011 and haven’t lost in a month. After the program was halted by a COVID-19-related shutdown in December, USC has been getting contributions up and down the lineup.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Visits UCLA on Saturday.

USC: Hosts Arizona on Saturday.

