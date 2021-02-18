Taiwan confirms two more imported cases, tally at 940

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported two more imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally to 940.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the two imported cases are from the Philippines (case 940) and Malaysia (case 941).

Case 940 is a Filipino woman in her twenties who arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 3 for work purposes.

She submitted negative test results taken three days prior to boarding and was placed under quarantine when she arrived.

When her quarantine period ended on Feb. 16, she was tested again and the infection was confirmed today.

Upon further investigation, health authorities reported that she had suffered abnormal senses of taste and smell on Feb. 13.

As she had been under quarantine at a government-run center, no possible contacts have been listed, the CECC said.

Meanwhile, case 941 is a Malaysian man in his thirties who arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 31 for work purposes.

He had also submitted the necessary documents prior to boarding the flight and was placed under quarantine when he arrived.

His quarantine period ended on Feb.15; at the request of his employers, he was tested again on Feb. 16 and the infection was confirmed today.

The man is currently asymptomatic and health authorities have tracked down eight possible contacts who are asked to practice self-health management as they had been donned sufficient protective equipment.

As of press time, 940 cases have been confirmed so far, including 824 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 9 people died, 886 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.