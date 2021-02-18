Bobby Chen to hold comeback concert after successful surgery

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer Bobby Chen (陳昇) announced Thursday his plans for a spring party concert in Ximending, Taipei on March 5.

The comeback concert follows the 62-year-old singer’s successful surgery for an oral tumor discovered last year during a routine physical examination.

Following his doctor’s advice, Chen canceled his annual year-end concert, which had been held for 27 consecutive years.

The popular artist was originally expected to rest for at least half a year.

Fortunately, Chen, who has been exercising regularly, has recovered well after surgery.

Last November, he debuted as an “emerging artist” and held an art exhibition with his good friend Huang Chih-wei (黃志偉).

Chen’s son got married during the Chinese New Year.

The spring party concert will take place at Riverside Red House Theater Performance Hall (河岸留言西門紅樓展演館) on March 5, 2021.

Due to the pandemic, the number of people in attendance will be limited. Concertgoers will also need to register online beforehand.