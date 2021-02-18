Social media users mock Cecilia Cheung’s photoshopped photos

By NOWnews | Translated by Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
Fans of Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung (張柏芝) were shocked by the stark contrast between the photos of Cheung released by the production team and the images that aired on TV. (Courtesy of Cecilia Cheung/Weibo)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Fans of Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung (張柏芝) expressed their surprise on Thursday at the stark contrast between the photos released by her production team and the video of the latest episode of the Chinese reality television show “Sisters Who Make Waves” (乘風破浪的姐姐).

In a series of promotional photos released on Weibo, the 40-year-old actress shows off an hourglass waist and long legs in an off-shoulder top.

▲▼以屆不惑之年的張柏芝，臉蛋、身材保養得宜，完全不像3寶媽。（圖／張柏芝工作室微博）
After her latest TV show was officially broadcast, however, many argued that Cheung’s figure wasn’t as well proportioned.

The actress appeared to have a rectangle face with relatively short and thick legs in stark contrast with the promotional photos.

In response to the controversy, many social media users have exclaimed: “The production team has impeccable photoshop skills” while some said, “it’s like she has a pair of new legs.”

