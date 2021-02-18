Social media users mock Cecilia Cheung’s photoshopped photos

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Fans of Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung (張柏芝) expressed their surprise on Thursday at the stark contrast between the photos released by her production team and the video of the latest episode of the Chinese reality television show “Sisters Who Make Waves” (乘風破浪的姐姐).

In a series of promotional photos released on Weibo, the 40-year-old actress shows off an hourglass waist and long legs in an off-shoulder top.

After her latest TV show was officially broadcast, however, many argued that Cheung’s figure wasn’t as well proportioned.

The actress appeared to have a rectangle face with relatively short and thick legs in stark contrast with the promotional photos.

In response to the controversy, many social media users have exclaimed: “The production team has impeccable photoshop skills” while some said, “it’s like she has a pair of new legs.”