NCC to investigate Chao’s bid to join KMT Central Review Committee

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The National Communications Commission (NCC, 國家通訊傳播委員會) announced on Thursday its plans to launch an investigation into China Broadcasting Corporation (CBC, 中國廣播公司) Chairman Chao Shao-kang’s (趙少康) bid to join the Kuomintang’s (KMT, 國民黨) Central Review Committee.

The announcement came after the opposition KMT revealed a day earlier its plans to appoint Chao as a member of the Central Review Committee.

According to a statement released by the NCC, the commission will launch an administrative investigation while simultaneously providing an opportunity for Chao to detail his plans.

If found to be in violation of related regulations, however, Chao could be fined up to NT$2 million until he withdraws “political powers” from the media.

In response to media inquiries, Chao said that he did not violate the “Cable Radio and Television Act” (廣播電視法). He pointed out that he has yet to obtain definite qualifications to run for KMT chairman and is still discussing with others his eventual attendance at central standing committee meetings.

Per KMT regulations, any party member who has served as a member of the Central Review Committee (中央評議委員會) or the Central Standing Committee (中常會) and collects signatures from at least three percent of party members with party rights is eligible to enter the chairmanship election.

Chao added that even if he were to join the Central Review Committee, he would only be invited as a consultant, meaning that her would not handle party affairs directly.

Chao claimed that the NCC is misinterpreting the Act and vowed to file an administrative lawsuit if he is fined for that matter.

Prior to Chao’s rebuttal today, he congratulated KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang for being selected by TIME magazine as one of the Top 100 “Next Generation Leaders.”

When asked whether the nomination will interfere with his popularity in running for KMT Chairman, Chao answered no, stressing that his morale is high and would not be affected by this matter.