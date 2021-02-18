Johnny Chiang joins TIME’s Top 100 ‘Next Generation Leaders’ list

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kuomintang Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), 48, has joined this year’s annual list of the Top 100 “Next Generation Leaders” compiled by TIME magazine.

This is the first time that the leader of Asia’s oldest political party is listed among emerging leaders by the U.S. media.

TIME praised the KMT leader for reforming the opposition party following “two straight crushing election defeats” by moving away from the party’s “aging base and attracting a new generation of voters.”

The magazine remarked that the Kuomintang has long held the position that Taiwan and mainland China are a part of the same country — a notion but has alienated young Taiwanese eager to forge their own way.

By recalibrating this stance, the KMT head has tried to avoid angering an increasingly hawkish Chinese government while promoting regional stability alongside the United States.

“The youth will be the major decision-makers in our party,” Chiang told TIME.