Taiwan CCTV footage shows ‘angry ghost’ standing by front door

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A social media user recently shared a CCTV footage on Facebook in which a “long-haired ghost” is standing by a door and staring outside, drawing much attention from Taiwan media.

The social media user explained on Thursday that the CCTV camera set at his friend’s house caught an unknown figure at the door at night. The video reportedly scared his friend’s mother to death.

The footage recorded at 8:27 pm on Tuesday shows a long-haired woman with a pale face standing by the front door. The alleged ghost does not move, looking outside of the house with an angry face.

Contrary to all expectations, the social media user later found out that the aforesaid host was actually the reflection of the family car’s tire.

In just a few hours, however, more than 2,000 people commented on the video with some saying that “It’s really like a supernatural photo without looking carefully.”

One wrote: “It feels like a ghost bride,” while the other said: “Thank God, you explain it first; otherwise a bunch of people will feel dizzy.”

In response, some even added filters to the photo to make the whole photo look more frightening.