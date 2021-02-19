老外瘋傳魏導電影演員徵選　在台荷蘭人大讚：太有趣！| Foreigners show interest in casting call for new history series ‘Taiwan Trilogy’

【看CP學英文】導演魏德聖目前正在籌備史詩級新片「臺灣三部曲 Taiwan Trilogy」，而日前劇組單位釋放外籍演員徵選消息，馬上在外籍人士群組間引起熱烈回響。

Taiwanese Director Wei Te-Sheng is currently working on the history series “Taiwan Trilogy,” for which he recently released a casting call for foreign actors and actresses in Taiwan which has immediately a positive response from the members and friends of the foreign community.

「臺灣三部曲 Taiwan Trilogy」故事是在描述17世紀大航海時代臺灣在世界舞台初登場的樣貌用三部電影呈現三方視角，西拉雅獵人、漢人海盜與荷蘭傳教士的角度講述不同觀點的歷史故事。

“Taiwan Trilogy” is a tripartite view of Taiwan’s debut on the world stage that begins in the 17th century during the Age of Exploration.

The stories will be told from the perspectives of Siraya hunters, Han Chinese pirates and Dutch missionaries.

而其中，第三部曲《應許之地》主要敘述荷蘭傳教士楊恩的故事。故事背景回到400年前的大航海時代，重現荷蘭人來到「台江內海」，再到鄭成功打敗荷蘭人。

The third installment, “The Promised Land,” tells the story of a Dutch missionary, Yang En.

The story is set back 400 years ago and recreates the Dutch’s arrival in the great bay near Tainan before Koxinga’s captured the island.

根據英文版演員徵選通告，劇組誠徵在台荷蘭籍孩童、成人演員，若能精通荷蘭為佳。

According to the English casting notice, the cast is looking for Dutch children and adults in Taiwan, preferably with a good knowledge of Dutch.

徵選通告指出，主要徵選演員包括年齡8-12歲的白人男孩、國高中白人女孩、白人男性，懂荷蘭語尤佳。

The production team is looking for white boys aged 8-12 and white girls from middle or high school and white men, preferably with knowledge of Dutch.

此外，告示寫道，電影預計拍攝時間從2021年8月直到2023年，拍攝地點在台灣。

Also, the notice said that the film is expected to be shot from August 2021 until 2023 in Taiwan.

內文提到，電影主要敘述不同族群與文化初次相遇，激烈碰撞的大時代。

The casting call said that the movie illustrates an era where different peoples and cultures meet for the first time.

「台灣三部曲」計畫橫跨10年製作、耗資45億，終於要在今年正式開拍。魏導新作未演先轟動，不少在台荷蘭人在社群群組間轉傳誠徵演員通知，直呼：「太有趣了吧。」

The “Trilogy” project, which will span 10 years of production and cost NT$4.5 billion (US$160 million), will finally begin filming this year.

Many Dutch people in Taiwan found the project very interesting and forwarded the casting call among social media chat groups.

另一方面也有不少老外對於魏導新片表示相當期待。

At the same time, many said that they are looking forward to Wei’s new series about Taiwan history.