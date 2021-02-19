Woman shot last week at Myanmar protest dies

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military’s takeover of power in Myanmar died Friday morning, her brother said.

Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital Naypyitaw on Feb. 9. She had been on life support at a hospital with what doctors had said was no chance of recovery.

Video of the shooting showed her sheltering from water cannons and suddenly dropping to the ground after a bullet penetrated a motorcycle helmet she had been wearing.

The woman is the first confirmed death among the protesters who have faced off with security forces after a junta took power Feb. 1, detaining Myanmar’s elected leaders and preventing Parliament from convening.

The U.S. and British governments have imposed new sanctions, and other governments and the United Nations have called for Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration to be restored.