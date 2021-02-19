Taiwan trans influencer claims she is ‘pregnant’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A gynecologist at Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital (高雄醫學大學附設中和紀念醫院) hit back at social media celebrity Wang Yao (罔腰) on Friday, saying that there is no medical record of her in the department of Ob/Gyn.

Doctor Lung Chen-yu (龍震宇) was responding to claims from the Trans influencer one day earlier that she is three months pregnant. Wang underwent male-to-female gender reassignment surgery in 2017.

She took to Instagram on Thursday to announce her pregnancy and released ultrasound photos of her baby alongside a medical form allegedly provided by the Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital to support her claims.

The announcement has drawn many comments from medical professionals in Taiwan.

Doctor Su Yi-ning (蘇怡寧), a renowned Ob/Gyn, said: “Based on common sense in medical science, just one word, I wish you well, but don’t bullshit.”

Chan Te-fu (詹德富), director of the Public Affairs Office of the Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital, added that there’s no hospital in Taiwan conducting human trials for conception without a uterus.

He stressed that it is impossible for any doctor to conduct such a procedure in Taiwan and that the abdominal ultrasound photo was likely different from those provided by the hospital’s machines.

Meanwhile, Liu Yueh-ping, head of the Department of Medical Affairs at the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), said on Friday that no human test of uterine transplantation has been approved in Taiwan. Liu said the ministry will further investigate the issue.

In response to media inquiries, Wang Yao’s boyfriend provided some more information in an Instagram story on Thursday.

“By chance, we came into contact with a doctor doing related medical research,” he wrote. “The chance of success is not 100% percent and the process is risky. However, Wang Yao has insisted on trying.”

“The costs are sky-high and the details cannot be disclosed. In the early stage, she must frequently go back to the hospital to confirm her condition, and the child is indeed hers.”