南臺灣最美書店就在嘉義！日式老宅湖水綠門框引爆打卡潮 | Eslite bookstore opens in Chiayi Art Museum

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，誠品書店自2021年1月起進駐嘉義美術館A棟一樓。

Eslite Bookstore has opened on the first floor of Building A of the Chiayi Art Museum from January 2021.

於去年9月完成整修、強勢開幕的「嘉義市立美術館」，早期是日治時期菸酒公賣局嘉義分局舊址。

The Chiayi Art Museum, which was renovated and opened last September, is the Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation’s former site, Chiayi Branch, during the Japanese rule (1895-1945).

誠品在這個空間中以「藝術與閱讀的美好邂逅」為定位，邀請到久居嘉義的藝術家「梁紹偉」創作專屬嘉義意象的壁畫。

On the theme of “a beautiful encounter between art and reading,” the Eslite bookstore has invited local artist Leong Siew-wai to create murals with the impression of Chiayi.

此外，書店搭配職人精選藝術、生活風格選書以及多場體驗活動，讓嘉義人周末日常到此逛逛、享受悠閒的文化之旅。

The bookstore also features a selection of art and lifestyle books and some experiential activities, allowing you to visit the bookstore on weekends and enjoy a leisurely cultural journey.

館內也將搭配美術館展覽主題規劃相對應的活動、選書推薦。

The museum will also plan events and book recommendations that echos the themes of the museum’s exhibitions.

此外，位於雲林虎尾日治時期派出所與消防隊舊址「合同廳舍」的誠品虎尾店，是全台第一家開在歷史建築裡的誠品。

What’s more? Located in the former police station and fire department during the Japanese rule in Huwei, Yunlin, the Eslite Huwei Store is the first Eslite store in Taiwan to be opened in a historical building.

歡慶開幕7週年，特別與在地「雲林記憶Cool」合作，透過鐵馬慢騎造訪古樸歷史街屋，體驗虎尾小鎮的日常生活風情。

In celebration of its seventh anniversary, the bookstore is partnering with the local store “Yunlin Memory Cool” to launch a bike tour event for you to experience the daily life of the small town of Huwei and visit the quaint historical houses.

誠品書店嘉義市立美術館期間限定店 | Eslite bookstore in Chiayi Art Museum

How to get there? | 嘉義市西區廣寧街101號（嘉義市立美術館古蹟棟）| No. 101, Guangning Street, West District, Chiayi City

服務時間：11:00 – 21:00（週一休館）| Opening time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. from Tuesdays to Sundays