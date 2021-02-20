Show Luo vows to lose weight before releasing comeback album

By NOWnews | Translated by Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer Show Luo (羅志祥) on Thursday vowed to stick to his weight loss plan, stressing that it is time to “Start losing weight, Go!”

The 41-year-old singer, who faded away from Taiwan’s showbiz nine months ago due to a sex scandal, wrote in an Instagram story, that he deliberately ate and drank indiscriminately in recent months, but gained 12 kg in two and a half months.

He now weighs 82 kg.

The post came after he promised the fans that he would make a comeback with a new album.

The singer also shared photos of a reunion dinner with his mother on Feb. 12, the day of Lunar New Year’s Eve.

The caption reads: “Every year, what I look forward to most is the home-cooked food cooked by my mother.”

“Someone asked me before, Aren’t you tired of eating the same food every year? I said no, after eating for nearly 40 years, I will never get bored, because this is the taste of mother, happiness and home.

“In April last year, Lo’s ex-girlfriend Grace Chow exposed his dissolute sex history, which wrecked his career severely.

He has kept a low profile for months ever since. The singer has recently taken to social media to share his life with fans.

