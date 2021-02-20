文青界竄紅打卡景點！「四面拱廊」老宅就在台南 | Century-old house in Tainan becomes #Instaworthy attraction!

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，文青先寫進小本本！在台南，有一間120年歷史的「知事官邸」，於2020年底正式重新開放，結合了藝術、文創、選物等多種元素，讓老屋重獲新生。

Tainan’s “Magistrate Residence Living Centre” reopened at the end of 2020.

The center has incorporated various art, cultural and creative works, and select shops to breathe new life into the 120-year-old house.

位在台南東區，隱藏在寧靜街道的「知事官邸生活館」，在1900年日治時期建造，曾為日本皇族外出「御泊」的行館。

The “Magistrate Residence Living Centre” is hidden in a quiet street in the east district of Tainan.

It was built in 1900 during the Japanese rule (1895-1945) during which she was the Japanese royal family’s official residence.

生活館共兩層樓以英國南洋殖民樣式建築著稱，除了四面的拱廊成為打卡熱點，更多以八角形磚造房屋作為設計，被訂定為台南市定古蹟之一。

The two-story center is known for its British architecture. In addition to the arcades on all sides, it is designed based on an octagon shape; it is designated as one of Tainan’s top historical sites.

目前「知事官邸」由安提阿設計有限公司進駐營運，在內部規劃生活選物、圖書、時尚精品、藝術展覽以及美食空間。

The residence is currently operated by Antio Interior Design, featuring lifestyle, books, fashion items, art exhibitions, and a food court.

建築融合多種面向，以「建立生活美學」為目標，吸引台南文青前來朝聖。

The building integrates various aspects and aims to “establish the aesthetics of life,” attracting many young locals to pay a visit on weekends.

而戶外廣場也將不定期舉辦「好市邸家」主題市集活動、風格主題餐宴，並開放戶外婚禮預約，讓「知事官邸」得到最大的運用。

What’s more? There would be bazaars, feasts, and weddings from time to time at the outdoor plaza.

台南知事官邸生活館 | Magistrate Residence Living Centre

電話：06-2097000 | Phone: 06-2097000

How to get there? 台南市東區衛民街1號 |No. 1, Weimin Street, East District, Tainan City, 701