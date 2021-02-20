文青界竄紅打卡景點！「四面拱廊」老宅就在台南 | Century-old house in Tainan becomes #Instaworthy attraction!

By Taipei Walker | Translated by Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
在台南，有一間120年歷史的「知事官邸」，於2020年底正式重新開放，結合了藝術、文創、選物等多種元素，讓老屋重獲新生。| Tainan "Magistrate Residence Living Centre" reopened at the end of 2020. (Courtesy of 顏爾嫻/Taipei Walker)

Tainan’s “Magistrate Residence Living Centre” reopened at the end of 2020.  

The center has incorporated various art, cultural and creative works, and select shops to breathe new life into the 120-year-old house. 

The “Magistrate Residence Living Centre” is hidden in a quiet street in the east district of Tainan.  

It was built in 1900 during the Japanese rule (1895-1945) during which she was the Japanese royal family’s official residence. 

四面的拱廊成為打卡熱點 | The building features the arcades on all sides. (Courtesy of 顏爾嫻/Taipei Walker)

The two-story center is known for its British architecture. In addition to the arcades on all sides, it is designed based on an octagon shape; it is designated as one of Tainan’s top historical sites. 

生活館共兩層樓以英國南洋殖民樣式建築著稱 | The two-story center is known for its British architecture. (Courtesy of 顏爾嫻/Taipei Walker)

The residence is currently operated by Antio Interior Design, featuring lifestyle, books, fashion items, art exhibitions, and a food court.  

建築融合多種面向，以「建立生活美學」為目標，吸引台南文青前來朝聖。 

The building integrates various aspects and aims to “establish the aesthetics of life,” attracting many young locals to pay a visit on weekends. 

What’s more? There would be bazaars, feasts, and weddings from time to time at the outdoor plaza. 

台南知事官邸生活館 | Magistrate Residence Living Centre 
電話：06-2097000 | Phone: 06-2097000 
How to get there? 台南市東區衛民街1號 |No. 1, Weimin Street, East District, Tainan City, 701 