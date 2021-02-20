台灣犬遇外國人超驚嚇！尷尬微笑表情讓網友笑瘋｜Taiwanese dog’s funny expression in first meeting with forigner goes viral

【看CP學英文】一隻台灣米克斯犬近期因為被拍到與外國人握手時向主人投以尷尬微笑，似乎向主人求救，看似因「不會說英文」感到緊張，讓網友瘋傳。

A Taiwanese mix-breed dog has gone viral after it was photographed giving his owner a grimace while “shaking hands” with a foreigner, seemingly asking for help from its uncomfortable stance.

與The China Post訪談中，米克斯的主人Alloy Wu表示「豆豆」天性害羞，而照片捕捉到的畫面正是豆豆於過年期間第一次見到荷蘭籍親戚賀裴爾。

Speaking with The China Post, the owner, Alloy Wu explained that his dog, Bean, is very timid by nature and the photo was captured during the Chinese New Year holiday when he met their Netherland-native relative for the first time.

根據Alloy Wu所述，因為鏈子在對方手中，豆豆想躲也躲不掉，只好乖乖坐在腳邊。

According to Wu, as the leash was in the hands of a “stranger,” Bean became resigned to stay quietly by his side for the time being.

然而，爾後牠卻聽到「握手」口令，便「驚恐」的乖乖照做，而當下表情實在太生動，意外引發網友熱議瘋傳。

However, he was soon given the order to “shake hands,” and did so but with a hilarious expression that brought him to small internet fame among Taiwanese social media users.

照片中，豆豆眉頭緊緊的揪在一起，似乎非常尷尬卻又不敢離開，所以只能有禮貌的微笑。

With his brows knitted tight, Bean gave the impression that he was being asked to do something extremely uncomfortable, but under the confines of society could not defy the request.

這張照片也逗樂網友，許多人在下方留言表示豆豆似乎因「不會說英文」而在默默求救。

The photo elicited many laughs from social media users who were quick to comment that the dog seemed to be quietly asking for help as it did not know how to “speak English.”

也有人認為豆豆的表情非常符合過年期間每個人回去看到很久沒見面的親戚會不小心透露出的情緒。

Others added that its expression was exactly what most would display during the holidays when they meet up with relatives that they haven’t seen in a long time.

更有人在留言區鼓勵豆豆應該要點頭回「yeah」，帶過語言障礙的問題。

Some even encouraged Bean in the comment section to just nod along and answer “yeah” when asked a difficult question to cover up for its language disparity.