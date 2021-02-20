Eslite opens stunning bookstore in Chiayi Art Museum

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Eslite opened a new bookstore on the first floor of the Chiayi Art Museum (Building A) in January for the joy of all book lovers young and old.

Taipei Walker reported that the Chiayi Art Museum, which reopened last September after a quick renovation, is located on the former site of the Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation, Chiayi Branch.

The main building dates back to the Japanese colonial era (1895-1945).

On the theme of “a beautiful encounter between art and reading,” the Eslite bookstore has invited local artist Leong Siew-wai to create murals with various impressions of Chiayi.

The bookstore also features a selection of art and lifestyle books as well as some experiential activities, making the bookstore a top destination on weekends for an #Instaworthy cultural journey.

The museum will also plan events and book recommendations that echos the themes of the museum’s exhibitions.

What’s more? Located in the former police station and fire department during the Japanese rule in Huwei, Yunlin, the Eslite Huwei Store is the first Eslite store in Taiwan to be opened in a historical building.

In celebration of its seventh anniversary, the bookstore is partnering with the local store “Yunlin Memory Cool” to launch a bike tour event for you to experience the daily life of the small town of Huwei and visit the quaint historical houses.

Eslite bookstore in Chiayi Art Museum

How to get there? | No. 101, Guangning Street, West District, Chiayi City

Opening time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. from Tuesdays to Sundays