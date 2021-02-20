AZ vaccine passed emergency authorization in Taiwan: Chen Shih-chung

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced during a routine press conference on Saturday that 200,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine provided by COVAX has been verified by the Food and Drug Administration of the Ministry of Health and Welfare (衛福部食藥署) could be given within 7 days of its arrival in Taiwan.

Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅), Director of Food and Drug Administration, said on the same day that the department had just passed the emergency-use authorization of the AZ vaccine from the a factory in Korea this morning.

Therefore, when the vaccine arrives in Taiwan, as long as the relevant documents are submitted, it can be administered within 7 days at the earliest.

To this, Central Epidemic Command Center spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that the completion of the AZ vaccine emergency authorization today is aimed at pharmaceutical companies in Germany, South Korea and Italy.

In the future, should any vaccines from these three factories arrive Taiwan, it will be passed on to the Food and Drug Administration for inspection, which will take up to 14 days.

Chen added that regarding the examination of drugs or vaccines, the first step is to inspect whether the vaccines can be used. At present, these vaccines have been approved by Taiwan health authorities.

The second step is to check whether the imported pharmaceutical factory is qualified. At present, manufacturers from the above-mentioned three countries have been approved by Taiwan.

The third step is to examine whether each batch of drugs meet a set of requirements deeming it OK to be administered.

Chen revealed that he is now contacting relevant manufacturers and hopes that they will complete the preparation of the documents, which will accelerate the review time after arriving in Taiwan in the future.

As for the delivery part, the global vaccine delivery is now entrusted to UNICEF, a subsidiary organization of the United Nations.

The air delivery has not yet been decided, though having the vaccines delivered by Taiwan’s national airlines have not been ruled out, Chen said.