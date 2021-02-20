Century-old house in Tainan becomes #Instaworthy attraction!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Tainan’s “Magistrate Residence Living Centre” reopened at the end of 2020.

The center has incorporated various art, cultural and creative works, and select shops to breathe new life into the 120-year-old house.

The “Magistrate Residence Living Centre” is hidden in a quiet street in the east district of Tainan, according to a recent report from Taipei Walker.

It was built in 1900 during the Japanese rule (1895-1945) during which she was the Japanese royal family’s official residence.

The two-story center is known for its British architecture. In addition to the arcades on all sides, it is designed based on an octagon shape; it is designated as one of Tainan’s top historical sites.

The residence is currently operated by Antio Interior Design, featuring lifestyle, books, fashion items, art exhibitions, and a food court.

The building integrates various aspects and aims to “establish the aesthetics of life,” attracting many young locals to pay a visit on weekends.

What’s more? There would be bazaars, feasts, and weddings from time to time at the outdoor plaza.

Magistrate Residence Living Centre

Phone: 06-2097000

How to get there? |No. 1, Weimin Street, East District, Tainan City, 701