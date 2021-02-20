Century-old house in Tainan becomes #Instaworthy attraction!

By Taipei Walker | Translated by Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
The building features the arcades on all sides. (Courtesy of 顏爾嫻/Taipei Walker)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Tainan’s “Magistrate Residence Living Centre” reopened at the end of 2020.  

The center has incorporated various art, cultural and creative works, and select shops to breathe new life into the 120-year-old house. 

The “Magistrate Residence Living Centre” is hidden in a quiet street in the east district of Tainan, according to a recent report from Taipei Walker. 

It was built in 1900 during the Japanese rule (1895-1945) during which she was the Japanese royal family’s official residence. 

Tainan “Magistrate Residence Living Centre” reopened at the end of 2020. (Courtesy of 顏爾嫻/Taipei Walker)

The two-story center is known for its British architecture. In addition to the arcades on all sides, it is designed based on an octagon shape; it is designated as one of Tainan’s top historical sites. 

The two-story center is known for its British architecture. (Courtesy of 顏爾嫻/Taipei Walker)

The residence is currently operated by Antio Interior Design, featuring lifestyle, books, fashion items, art exhibitions, and a food court.  

The residence is currently operated by Antio Interior Design, featuring lifestyle, books, fashion items, art exhibitions, and a food court.  (Courtesy of 顏爾嫻/Taipei Walker)
The residence is currently operated by Antio Interior Design, featuring lifestyle, books, fashion items, art exhibitions, and a food court.  (Courtesy of 顏爾嫻/Taipei Walker)

The building integrates various aspects and aims to “establish the aesthetics of life,” attracting many young locals to pay a visit on weekends. 

What’s more? There would be bazaars, feasts, and weddings from time to time at the outdoor plaza. 

Magistrate Residence Living Centre 
Phone: 06-2097000 
How to get there?  |No. 1, Weimin Street, East District, Tainan City, 701 