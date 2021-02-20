One more imported case reported in Taiwan, tally at 942

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one more imported COVID-19 case on Saturday, bringing the tally to 942.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the lone imported case (case 943) is a Filipino man in his twenties who came to Taiwan for work purposes on Feb. 3.

He had submitted negative test results taken three days prior to boarding, and was placed under quarantine when he arrived in Taiwan.

When his quarantine period ended on Feb. 18, he was asked to undergo a second test by his employers and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC has since tracked down 26 possible contacts, 15 of which are placed under quarantine while the rest are under self-health management.

As of press time, 942 cases have been confirmed so far, including 826 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 9 people died, 893 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.