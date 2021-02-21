Cubs finalize contract with outfielder Jake Marisnick

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with outfielder Jake Marisnick on Saturday.

Marisnick will make $1 million this season. The deal includes a $4 million mutual option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout.

The 29-year-old Marisnick hit .333 with two homers and five RBIs in 16 games with the New York Mets last year. But he is known more for his defense in center field.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports