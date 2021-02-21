E.SUN Bank, 32 Taiwan companies launch ESG initiative to promote sustainability

TAIPEI (The China Post) — E.SUN Bank (玉山銀行) launched the “E.SUN ESG and Sustainability Initiative” in a ceremony on Friday with Vice President Lai Ching-Te (賴清德) and Vice Premier Shen Jong-Chin(沈榮津) in attendance.

Founder of E.SUN Yung-Jen Huang (黃永仁), Chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) and business leaders of 32 outstanding Taiwanese companies, including delegates from CSC and AU Optronics, collectively responded to the initiative by co-signing the “Sustainable Development Advocacy.”

E.SUN and the companies pledged to incorporate ESG into their business and implement United Nations SDGs. The participating companies committed to taking action against the most urgent climate change issue.

The initiative has gathered companies who demonstrated leadership in sustainable development. The participating companies all committed to taking positive environmental actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and soothe impact on the environment.

Through the initiative, it is expected the industries will pay more attention to ESG and sustainability.

Vice President Lai first delivered his appreciation to E.SUN for its contribution to culture, art, sports, education, and care for the disadvantaged.

Vice President Lai said that the initiative represents three main meanings. Firstly, this is an action taken by E.SUN and companies autonomously to combat climate change. Secondly, this is perfect timing to respond to international trends and to meet the goal of carbon emission reduction. Thirdly, the action can drive the government to adopt a better governance path for climate change.

“With the joint effort of the companies,” said Vice President Lai, “ESG will become the pride of Taiwan in the future.”

Vice Premier Shen said that he hopes the initiative can be a milestone for companies to view ESG as part of their DNA, making positive changes to society and the environment, and building our homeland a more sustainable and resilient place.

“It is very encouraging to improve ESG practices with companies who embrace the same value,” said Joseph Huang, Chairman of E.SUN Bank. “we can work together to make the environment and the world better.” E.SUN has been listed in Dow Jones Sustainability Index for seven years in a row, setting the best record for the financial sector of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, E.SUN is also leading its peers in introducing Equator Principle, green bond, and ESG linked loan to its business. Besides, E.SUN is a long-term supporter of renewable energy establishment. In 2019, E.SUN took the lead to terminate financing to the coal-fired power plant, which is a pioneering action that could lessen the negative impact from high ESG risk business activities.

E.SUN will continue to improve its management and practices of ESG. By pledging to “E.SUN ESG and Sustainability Initiative”, E.SUN wishes to promote the idea along with Taiwanese leading companies who share the same vision. E.SUN hopes to make a positive contribution and raise awareness among companies by addressing ESG issues and pursuing sustainable development.

