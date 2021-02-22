日本貓皇遇強震驚恐表情爆紅！下一秒超傲嬌反應網友笑翻 | A cat’s adorable reaction when earthquake occurs goes viral

【看CP學英文】日本2月13日福島外海發生規模7.3強震，強震過後民眾仍心有餘悸。近日一名網友在推特分享姊姊在地震發生當下捕捉貓皇超驚恐表情照片，舒緩大家緊繃情緒，引起網友熱烈回響。

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck Fukushima prefecture in Japan on Feb. 13. Many people feel anxious after the earthquake. A Japanese social media user shared on Twitter his sister’s photo of the cat’s super frightening expression when the earthquake occurred, drawing many responses from social media users.

照片中只見貓皇兩腳站立，雙手緊緊扶著他的貓抓板，眼睛瞪得老大，貌似深怕自己會被震倒。

The photo shows the cat standing on his feet, holding on to his cat scratching post with both hands, eyes wide open with fright, seemingly afraid he will be shaken down.

地震瞬間驚恐神情讓原PO直呼：「根本教科書式反應。」

After capturing the cat’s adorable reaction, he wrote in a tweet, saying that it’s a “textbook reaction.”

在地震當下倉皇時刻，人人難免面露驚恐，然而，貓皇下秒突如其來的反應更是讓網友笑翻。

In the moment of the earthquake, everyone is inevitably frightened, but the next second of the cat’s unexpected reaction makes social media users laugh even harder.

下一張照片，只見貓皇投以主人質疑眼神，好似在提出無聲的抗議，質問主人「是你幹的好事？對吧？」

The cat gives the owner a questioning look in the next photo, as if in silent protest, asking him, “you did this, didn’t you?”

貼文一出被網友瘋傳，截自報導日期，已累積逾21萬讚、4萬次轉推。

The post went viral and has accumulated more than 210,000 likes and 40,000 retweets as of press time.