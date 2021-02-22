Japanese astronaut retweets Kaohsiung stunning photos

By NOWnews | Translated by Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi (野口聰一) retweeted a post from Kaohsiung city government and expressed his gratitude on Sunday. (Courtesy of Information Office of Kaohsiung City Government)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi (野口聰一) retweeted a post from Kaohsiung city government and expressed his gratitude on Sunday, which was shared by social media users more than 100 times.

Earlier, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) invited Noguchi on Twiter to visit the southern city after the pandemic on Twitter in Japanese with beautiful photos.

The astronaut shared photos of a “frosting-covered Taiwan” taken from the International Space Station (ISS, 國際太空站) on Feb. 19.

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi (野口聰一) shared photos of a “frosting-covered Taiwan” taken from the International Space Station (ISS, 國際太空站) on Friday. (Courtesy of Soichi Noguchi/Twitter)

It was the third time Noguchi shared an aerospace photo of Taiwan since posting, “Beautiful Night Scene in Tainan and Kaohsiung” in December last year and “Beautiful Sunset in the Sea of Clouds” earlier this year.

Tung Chien-hung (董建宏), director of the Information Office of Kaohsiung, said that Twitter once again played an important role in the city’s tourism promotion and national diplomacy.

Tung said that Twitter is an important platform for Kaohsiung to build urban and national diplomacy.

Tung added that Twitter has more than 310 million users worldwide, and since 2015, the Information Office has used Twitter as one of the channels for tourism promotion.

In addition, Kaohsiung is the first city in the country verified to receive a blue checkmark on Twitter.

The director also hopes that through tweets mainly in English and Japanese, supplemented by other languages, the world can see and know Kaohsiung.

Furthermore, social media marketing will increase companies’ willingness to visit and invest in Kaohsiung.

Meanwhile, the promotions will feature languages of South Asia in line with the central government’s New Southbound Policy.