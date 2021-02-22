Tsai Ing-wen gives credit to Taiwanese scientists for NASA’s Mars touchdown

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) paid tribute on Sunday to Taiwanese who took part in the landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars.

In a tweet, Tsai said that we are so proud of the contributions Taiwanese are making to this giant leap in space exploration.

Meanwhile, she took to Facebook to share that Taiwanese also participated in the scientific team of Perseverance.

For example, the team responsible for operating the rover was led by engineer Jeng Yen (嚴正).

They programmed instructions on Earth and controlled Perseverance on Mars remotely, Tsai said.

She continued: “Dr. Dankai Liu (劉登凱), who participated in the spacecraft design, is also from Taiwan.”

Many Taiwanese talents are serving at NASA, and they are the pride of Taiwan.

Just as the Taiwan team obtained the first black hole photo in 2019, Taiwan’s strength in scientific research can contribute to all humankind.

Tsai also mentioned that the Executive Yuan (行政院) recently proposed a draft act on space development promotion.

In addition to making its satellites, Taiwan should also be in line with international standards and support the development of the space industry.

As Dr. Jeng Yen said, young people who want to join in aerospace science and technology should be as brave as Perseverance that had conquered all difficulties and failures.

Tsai also stressed that in the process of human exploration of the unknown, “Taiwan will not be absent!”