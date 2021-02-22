Nets hold on to edge Clippers, win season-best 6th in a row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden scored 37 points and the Brooklyn Nets held off a furious fourth-quarter rally to edge the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 on Sunday night for their season-best sixth victory in a row.

The Nets wrapped up a 5-0 trip, beating Golden State, Sacramento, Phoenix, and both Los Angeles teams to complete their longest undefeated single trip in franchise history. All but two of the wins were by double digits. They’ve now defeated West teams eight straight times.

Harden just missed a triple double, finishing with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Kyrie Irving added 28 points and eight assists.

Paul George led the Clippers with 34 points. Kawhi Leonard had 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting. Ivica Zubac finished with 13 points, but no other Clippers reached double figures. Lou Williams was 2 of 11, and Marcus Morris 2 of 7.

The Nets dominated in the paint, outscoring the Clippers, 60-38.

Brooklyn got off to a quick start in the fourth. Harden breezed past Zubac to score, Joe Harris hit a 3-pointer and Harden made a pair of free throws for a 15-point lead — its largest of the game.

Zubac and George combined to score 20 straight points, drawing the Clippers to 103-99. Zubac dunked twice and George made two 3-pointers and six free throws in the spurt. Leonard ran off four in a row that drew the Clippers to 107-103.

Patrick Beverley fouled Jeff Green from behind with 2:50 remaining. Green crumpled to the floor and the Clippers challenged the call, but lost. Green kicked over a drink cooler on his way off the court.

Brooklyn stretched a seven-point halftime lead to 11 points in the third. The Clippers closed within four points on a basket by George, but the Nets quickly got back to double digits on a 3-pointer by Harris.

Irving scored 12 points — matching his total from the first half — to send the Nets into the fourth leading 89-79.

TIP-INS

Nets: Kevin Durant missed his fourth straight game with a left hamstring strain.

Clippers: Previously lost to the Nets by four points Feb. 2.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Clippers: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

