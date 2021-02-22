Social media users left in stitches at cat’s funny reactions to earthquake

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Many have felt anxious since an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 struck off Japan’s northeastern region late Saturday, including this young cat. His funny reaction has left many social media users in stitches.

A photo shows him standing on his feet, holding on to his cat scratching post with both paws and his eyes wide open with fright. He is seemingly afraid that he will be shaken down.

After capturing the cat’s adorable reaction, his owner described his attitude as a “textbook reaction” to a natural disaster.

Everyone is inevitably frightened during an earthquake, but the cat’s next reaction has made social media users even laugh harder.

The cat gives the owner a questioning look in the next photo as if in silent protest, asking him: “you did this, didn’t you?”

The post went viral and has accumulated more than 210,000 likes and 40,000 retweets as of press time.