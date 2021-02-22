Food and drinks to be allowed on THSR in March: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported no new cases of imported or local COVID-19 cases on Monday, but added that the pandemic situation was still tense.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) explained that though most virus-prevention measures remain unchanged, the Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR, 台灣高鐵) will begin to allow food and drinks starting March 1.

On the other hand, whether Taiwan Railways (台鐵) will follow suit remains to be determined by Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍).

Chen added that thought the original Fall-Winter virus prevention measures were scheduled to end on Feb. 28, due to the pandemic still wreaking havoc on many parts of the world and Taiwan, the regulations will be suspended indefinitely.

This means that visitors entering Taiwan will still need to provide COVID-19 negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights as well as being submitted to one-person per household during their quarantine period.

Those who are not able to quarantine alone can apply for quarantine in a government-run center.

In addition, citizens will need to continue to wear face masks when going to crowded or public places, including gyms, shopping centers and restaurants.

Those who do not follow regulations will be fined, Chen reminded.

Chen added that though food and drinks will be allowed on the THSR, face masks are still mandatory and reminded everyone to put on their face masks as soon as they finish eating.

Regulations regarding the Taiwan Railways will be confirmed on Tuesday, as further discussions still need to be held with Lin, Chen said.

Chen emphasized that relevant notifications alerting possible contacts of COVID-19 patients will continue to be strengthened and expanded, and added that if anyone has any symptoms, they can report to health authorities for an inspection and test.