Jimmy Lin tests Tesla’s navigation system to see if there’s bug

TAIPEI (The China Post) — It is said that Tesla’s navigation system will crash as long as it hears the name of a local restaurant that sells Taiwanese dish — fried-Spanish mackerel thick soup.

Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin (林志穎), who has an experimental spirit, tried to test on the built-in navigation system to see if Tesla’s system has a bug.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, the 46-year-old actor drove in Tesla with his son KIMI.

He asked for navigation to find a fast-food restaurant. When he found that there was no problem with navigation, he immediately found a nearby fast-food restaurant.

However, when Lin said “Take me to Kaiyuan Road to get fried-Spanish mackerel thick soup,” the navigation screen immediately blacked out and restarted the system.

The two burst into laughter after witnessing the system crashed. Lin said: “It crashed while his son said it’s unbelievable.

In response to the video, some said it’s amazing, while one said, “learned another fun fact today.”