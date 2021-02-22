31-year-old YouTuber stabbed twice in the back in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Taiwanese YouTuber, dubbed “Chao Ai Jia” (超艾夾), was stabbed twice at the entrance of a dance hall in Lingya District, Kaohsiung, on Monday.

The man surnamed Wu is the deputy head of the group which operates the YouTube channel “Mimosa Go” (含羞草日記) that boasts 970,000 subscribers.

Wu was rushed to the hospital before he headed to the police station to report the case. He left the station at around After making a record at around 3 p.m. under police escort.

He didn’t answer any questions while leaving the police station.

The Internet celebrity walked out of the police station accompanied by his wife.

According to various reports, a 31-year-old man surnamed Wu and four other members came out of a dance hall drinking at that time.

He allegedly saw a dispute on the roadside and came forward to dissuade the men from fighting but he unexpectedly became the target of their anger.

Wu was stabbed twice in the back.

He was attacked by two men, surnamed Tuan and Tsai, with folding knives, resulting in two knife injuries to his back.