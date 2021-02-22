老外看台灣／老外捕捉超閃亮基隆建築　網友讚：美國50年代場景｜Indian photographer captures ‘futuristic’ Taiwanese restaurant in surprising location

【看CP學英文】在台外國攝影師經常會在台灣看似最不起眼的角落發現最驚人的美景。

Photographers who visit Taiwan are often astounded by the hidden beauties found in the most unassuming corners of the island.

印度籍工程師和業餘攝影師Amit Kattal雖然已在台居住2年多，時不時仍會被台灣美景所震懾。近期，他捕捉了一間位於基隆的餐廳，外觀閃爍不已，讓許多網友大讚其設計非常前衛。

Indian engineer and part-time photographer Amit Kattal who has been in Taiwan for two years proved that Taiwan never fails to surprise, even with the passage of time, as he recently captured a photo of a dazzling restaurant located in Keelung.

據Amit所述，他會想要捕捉此間餐廳不僅是因為它耀眼的設計，而是因為它的所在地也非常奇特，竟在一間寺廟旁！

According to Kattal, he was tempted to capture the generously-lighted building not only because of its “futuristic” look, but also because of its unorthodox location next to a large temple.

Amit表示通常大家可能會認為在寺廟旁的建築物應該低調點，或是會猜測此餐廳為一間旅店。

Kattal explained that most would expect buildings beside temples to be rather humble, and guessed that most would assume the restaurant was a hotel of some sort.

他分享自己在台灣這麼久，平常閒暇時間喜歡在較不為人知的地方出沒，看看有沒有特定建築或景象會讓他嘆為觀止。

He revealed that after being in Taiwan for some time, he liked to venture into little known areas and find architectures or sceneries that grab his attention.

對Amit而言，台灣的美和吸引力在於沒人能預想到最平常的地方也能蘊含動人的景緻。

To Kattal, the beauty and allure of Taiwan lies in one can never know what they will find when they explore everyday places.

Amit說，「許多人或許來台灣數次，卻從沒發現她究竟能多『吸引』人。」

“Many [may] have been here plenty of times but never realised how “intriguing” this place can be, so I guess there is beauty everywhere and every corner here,” Kattal said.

Amit捕捉的餐廳照也在外國網友社群中得到熱烈迴響，其中有人表示餐廳讓他們想到1950年代的美式風格，也有人誤以為此餐廳是台灣一間道地的KTV場所。

Kattal’s photo of the restaurant also received praise from the foreign community, with some commenting that it actually looked like a scene from the U.S. in the 1950s rather than the future while others guessed it to be a rural KTV.