日本貓奴架設小型貓神社　網讚：貓「神」降臨領供品｜Japanese cat lover makes ‘feline shrine’ to present daily treats

【看CP學英文】大部分養貓的飼主都會稱自己為「貓奴」，而近期一位日本網友更進一步的降低自己的身份，成自家貓的「信徒」。

People owning cats often refer to themselves as slaves to their pets.

There is, therefore, little wonder that a Japanese cat owner recently decided to take it one step further to become a “worshipper” of their feline friends.

此位日本女網友於推特上分享了一則30秒的小影片，而她也於影片中「虔誠」的將供品擺在家裡最旺的位子，希望這樣能為自己帶來好運。

According to a recent Twitter post, the Japanese woman shared a 30-second video clip of her presenting holy offerings to a “power spot” in her home to bring in good luck.

影片中的貓咪神社為一般日本神社的縮小版，而因建材為厚紙板，神社內部能讓貓咪作為修爪工具。

The “Mofu-Mofu Neko Jinja” (fluffy cat shrine), models itself after Japanese Shinto shrines and is made of sturdy cardboard so its interior can be used as a clawing post for kittens.

短暫的30秒內，女網友示範將「供品」放置在神社的門口，不久後，馬上有一隻白肉墊從大門口伸出，收下供品。

In the video, the woman placed some treats as offerings on the front step of a shrine, and almost immediately afterward, a white paw emerged to withdraw the offerings.

這位「神祇」馬上在網路上爆紅，許多人也點出此「神祇」似乎有點太過在乎供品，但同時也表示至少「牠／祂」有給予很快的回應。

The “shrine owner” soon became viral on Twitter, and many commented that it seemed a bit too preoccupied with its offerings, but added that it could also be deemed very “responsive” to the offerings.

大部分的人去神社送上供品的同時也會許願，因此網友們也警告主人那座神社恐怕不太靈，因裡面的「神祇」散發出一種較在呼供品的態度。

As visitors of shrines usually make wishes along with their presentations of offerings, many warned the owner that the “divinity” could be a bit more carefree with “granting wishes” than with securing offerings.