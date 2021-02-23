Badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying can’t wait to go home after quarantine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s top-ranked badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) said on Tuesday that she was looking forward to going home.

“I am going to welcome the air of freedom,” the 26-year-old badminton player wrote on Instagram.

“I don’t know how many times I would be quarantined this year,” she added, however, noting that she felt the 21-day quarantine is long, but “Every day that passes brings me one day closer to be home.”

Tai returned to Taiwan for quarantine after winning the year-end competition in Thailand.

She has finally ended the 14-day quarantine, but she still needs to complete 7 days of self-health management.

Tai arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 3 so her self-health management period will end tomorrow.

Due to the quarantine, Tai couldn’t go home during the Chinese New Year celebrations.

She spent the New Year with her family through face time. Her father also stewed soup for the occasion and brought it to her at the quarantine hotel.

The top seed player will not play in the Super 300 Swiss Open slated from March 2 to 7.

As for the All England Open Badminton Championships (全英羽球公開錦標賽) held from March 17 to 21, it is still unknown whether Tai will attend the contest due to the pandemic.