Taiwan Railway engineering vehicle hits 3 workers in Taitung

TAIPEI (The China Post) — An engineering vehicle hit three road maintenance workers at Haiduan train station (海端車站) in Taitung on Tuesday morning.

The workers sustained various injuries, including one who was treated for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA,台鐵) said it dispatched special personnel to assist the injured employees and their families at the Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Guanshan Tzu Chi Hospital (關山慈濟醫院).

The TRA said it carried out a junction replacement project at Haiduan Station at 8:35 a.m. that day. After completing work, three workers, who were left for maintenance, were accidentally hit by a maintenance vehicle.

The TRA said that the Occupational Safety Office (勞安室) will investigate the incident with the help of other relevant units.