Heng Shu launches religious organization after clearing debts

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Heng Shu (恆述法師), a former singer-actress called Jenny Fei (費貞綾), has launched a new religious group called “Zu zai zen” (自在禪宗).

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Heng Shu, the sister of two famous brothers Chang Fei (張菲) and Fei Yu-Ching (費玉清) stressed that the debt had been paid off.

She asked the media not to write about her debt; otherwise “my lawyer will not forgive anyone.”

She considers herself a Buddist nun in the showbiz and bears inexplicable shame and pain in practicing Buddhism.

The 71-year-old said she has practiced at home for 6 years. After practicing for 38 years, she decided to create a new religious organization.

She also called on believers to provide a Buddhist monastery for spiritual practice.

Asked about whether she reunited with her brothers during Lunar New Year, Heng Shu said that she has reconciled with them earlier and had received the invitation from Chang Fei before the CNY.

As to whether the three brothers and sisters would cooperate, Heng Shu admitted that it should be impossible for her to collaborate with her younger brother Fei Yu-Ching.

“Because Fei Yu-Ching has no interest in working in the entertainment industry,” she said.

“But Chang Fei did not say that he would quit,” she said, believing that they should have the opportunity to cooperate in the future.