Taiwanese not in urgent need of vaccination: Taiwan Premier

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Tuesday that Taiwanese are not in urgent need of vaccination contrary to most people abroad.

Speaking during a press conference, the premier argued that the pandemic has been more or less contained in Taiwan, meaning that a vaccination campaign is not urgently needed to control the number of infections.

The statement caused some controversy as Taiwan has faced many obstacles in its drive to procure vaccines, with many reports claiming that “outside sources” were interfering with the purchases.

Su further explained that the reason behind his statement claiming that unlike Taiwan, most countries were desperate to get their hands on the vaccine so they could lower confirmed infection cases and resume everyday life.

As Taiwan has relatively achieved that state, the premier believes that Taiwan is not in that much need to acquire the vaccines.

Su added that Taiwan is still very serious about obtaining vaccines, and revealed the government is doing its best in purchasing them from abroad while also developing a medicine locally.

In this way, Su expressed hopes that the eventual procurement of the vaccine can provide the best protection for front-line medical and pandemic-prevention personnel.

Meanwhile, local media asked Su whether his insistence to refer to the COVID-19 virus as the “Wuhan virus” is due to his aspirations to run in the 2024 Presidential Election.

To this, Su responded with a smile asking the media not to jump to conclusions, stressing that not everything is political.